Kayadu Lohar announces a short break from social media

Taking to her Instagram page to share a post in which she announced her decision, Kayadu Lohar said, "Taking a small step back from social media. Sometimes, the mind needs the same kind of rest that we give our bodies. I've been feeling the need to slow down, disconnect for a bit, and spend more time being present with myself and life beyond a screen."

She further said, "Thank you to everyone who has supported me, encouraged me, and spread kindness here. Your messages and love have meant more than you know. I'll be away from social media for a while, but any important updates will be shared by my team on this account. Wishing everyone lots of peace, happiness, and kindness. See you soon."