Kavin’s next film is a family drama

The makers of actor Kavin’s next-- Beyond Pictures officially announced their second production venture on Wednesday.
The project will feature Kavin headlining the film with debutant Praveen Paramasivam, who worked as an associate in Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s National award-winning film Parking.
In an official statement, the makers said that the film will explore emotional relationships and the nuances of modern-day lifestyles, aiming to appeal to a wide audience with a blend of strong storytelling and commercial elements. They also added that the filming is scheduled to commence by the end of May. The rest of the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Kavin will be next seen in Hi alongside Nayanthara and the first single from the film titled Kannakuzhiya has been going viral on the internet. The movie is slated for a release in May. The actor was last seen in Mask in 2025.