Kavin’s Bloody Beggar trailer released

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, Bloody Beggar is headlined by Kavin. On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

The video looks like a beggar (Kavin) finds himself in trouble among rich people. Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is debuting as a producer with Bloody Beggar, under the banner Filament Pictures.

Redin Kingsley is also a part of the cast. Jen Martin is composing music and Sujith Sarang will handle the camera. R Nirmal will take care of the cuts.

The film will hit the screens for Deepavali, locking horns with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and Jayam Ravi’s Brother. Kavin, who was last seen in Star, also has Kiss, Mask and an untitled film with Nayanthara in the pipeline.