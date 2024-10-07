Kavin’s Bloody Beggar teaser unveiled

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, Bloody Beggar is headlined by Kavin. On Monday, the makers released a sneak peek video that featured the weirdness and wackiness of Kavin’s character in the film.

The 78-second clip shows Kavin as a beggar, who claims that he has lost his legs. He tells an auto driver that if he had his legs, he would have driven an auto. But once he hears the sound of music, he immediately stands and dances to the peppy music, much to the auto driver’s shock.

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is making his debut as a producer with Bloody Beggar, under the banner Filament Pictures. Redin Kingsley is also a part of the cast. Jen Martin is composing music and Sujith Sarang will handle the camera. R Nirmal will take care of the cuts.

The film will hit the screens for Deepavali, locking horns with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and Jayam Ravi-starrer Brother.