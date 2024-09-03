Kavin’s Bloody Beggar joins Deepavali race

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, Bloody Beggar is headlined by Kavin. The makers of the film announced that it will hit the screens for Deepavali, locking horns with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and Jayam Ravi-starrer Brother.

The new poster featured Kavin in an intriguing way. He was seen as a wall decor surrounded by various animal-headed wall decors. Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is making his debut as a producer with Bloody Beggar, under the banner Filament Pictures.

Redin Kingsley is also a part of the cast. Jen Martin is composing music and Sujith Sarang will handle the camera. R Nirmal will take care of the cuts.

Apart from this, Kavin has Kiss helmed by Sathish and Mask with Andrea Jeremiah playing the female lead.