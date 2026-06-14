Katy Perry posts cute video with Norwegian ‘wonder’, after FIFA World Cup 2026 opening performance

Responding to the same, the young singer said, “It was not my first time”. Katy Perry then said, “Were you nervous?” To which the young artiste replied in negative.

She then went on to ask, “What does the energy feel like, Tius?”. He just said, “Good”.

Realising it’s difficult to extract a reaction from him, Katy Perry then said, “Tius, the wonder. Check it out 143, he is the OG, all the way from Norway”.