Katrina Kaif's May dump includes adorable glimpses from hubby Vicky Kaushal's birthday

Expressing her gratitude for all the amazing memories the month ended up bringing for her, Katrina penned on the photo-sharing app, "May…….. you’ve been amazing...Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on …… happy to say that this is the best one ever ….And the best coffee too… Happy Family , but mummy has a strange hairstyle...Reza ….. my legs started hurting just looking at you (sic)."

As her last slide, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress shared a picture of the 'Naa Pushde' track, something she admitted she discovered on her own.

"I discovered this song on all my own … absolutely nobody told me about it," the post concluded.