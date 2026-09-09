Kathir: Mari Selvaraj's first narration of 'Manjanathi' gave me a completely different perspective on love

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the new film, in which he plays the lead, Kathir wrote, "Love doesn’t look or feel the same to everyone. And #Manjanathi made me think about that in a way I hadn’t before. The first narration gave me a completely different perspective on love. I walked out with so many thoughts, and all I wanted to know was how this story would finally turn out."

Kathir went on to say that when he read the final version, it made him go silent.

"When I read the final version, it left me silent. It made me question who we are in this story… and how much of ourselves we might see in these characters. It opened up so much to explore, understand and discuss."