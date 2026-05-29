Kate Winslet's door scene in 'Titanic' inspired by real survivor Fang Lang, grandson reveals

Steven Fong shared that his grandfather, Fang Lang, survived the 1912 Titanic disaster by clinging to a floating door after the ship sank in the Atlantic Ocean, a moment that later inspired the emotional climax featuring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Oscar-winning film.

Recalling his grandfather's survival story, Fong said, "With my grandfather's story, he actually went down with the ship. To everyone's amazement, he found his way onto a door," as per the outlet.