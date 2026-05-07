‘Karuppu’ trailer to release after clarity emerges in TN political situation: RJ Balaji

CHENNAI: Director-actor RJ Balaji has said that the trailer of his upcoming film Karuppu, starring Suriya, will be released only after clarity emerges in the changing political situation in Tamil Nadu.
The filmmaker shared a video message about the trailer launch while the movie’s release is just days away. In the video, RJ Balaji said the trailer has been cut in a neat and engaging manner and is ready for release, but the team has decided to wait for the right time.
“Since actor Suriya's Karuppu is scheduled to release on May 14, the trailer is completely ready and designed to attract audiences. Once there is clarity in the ongoing political changes in Tamil Nadu, the trailer will be released. Let us wait for good things to happen,” he said.
Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
The cast also includes Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natarajan Subramaniam, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles.
The film reportedly revolves around a courtroom case blended with themes of faith and belief in God.