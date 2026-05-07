‘Karuppu’ trailer to release after clarity emerges in TN political situation: RJ Balaji

“Since actor Suriya's Karuppu is scheduled to release on May 14, the trailer is completely ready and designed to attract audiences. Once there is clarity in the ongoing political changes in Tamil Nadu, the trailer will be released. Let us wait for good things to happen,” he said.

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.