'Karuppu' trailer out: Suriya wields 'divine power', Trisha Krishnan stuns as lawyer

Filled with intense action scenes, courtroom drama and emotional moments, the trailer shows Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court.

The trailer begins with an emotional track involving an elderly man and his granddaughter, who are forced to visit the court again and again as their case remains unresolved for years. Actress Trisha Krishnan is seen playing a lawyer who decides to fight for them. However, she faces strong opposition from RJ Balaji's character, who appears determined to stop them from getting justice.