Karuppu mini review: A package that's unnecessarily expensive

Cast: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Natty Subramaniam, Ssivada, Indrans, Swasika, Anagha Maya Ravi, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan and Namo Narayanan
Director: RJ Balaji
Music director: Sai Abhyankkar
Rating- 2.5/5
Synopsis: When judiciary system gets corrupt, god takes things into his hands and cleans it up
Suriya's Karuppu hit the screens on Friday morning after several financial hassles. Fans of Suriya were upset and furious about the setback the film had to go through. The audience was intrigued to see how director RJ Balaji would handle a star like Suriya and cater to his huge fanbase.
The film opens with a robbery in north Chennai and the case passes on to police and then the court. The system is corrupt and people pray to the deity, Vettai Karuppu in the court premise. Intolerant to all the injustice happening inside the campus that is dominated by lawyer Baby Kannan (RJ Balaji), Karuppu appears in human form as lawyer Saravanan (Suriya). From then on the story picks up pace in the first half as Suriya and the writing elevates the scene.
The second half though starts off well, falls flat towards the end. Starting till end, the film is predictable but dialogues save the day. Suriya is another huge saving grace for the film that has everything but doesn't do much.
Karuppu is surely a daring attempt but could have been executed well. The technical aspects provide treat for well written scenes but become a passable affair in several scenes with mediocre writing. In a progressing industry that is inching towards smart audience, we could say Karuppu is a film that comes with a formula of possibly working in B and C centres of audience. Overall, Karuppu is more of RJ Balaji and should have been more of Suriya.