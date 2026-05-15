Karuppu mini review: A package that's unnecessarily expensive

Suriya's Karuppu hit the screens on Friday morning after several financial hassles. Fans of Suriya were upset and furious about the setback the film had to go through. The audience was intrigued to see how director RJ Balaji would handle a star like Suriya and cater to his huge fanbase.

The film opens with a robbery in north Chennai and the case passes on to police and then the court. The system is corrupt and people pray to the deity, Vettai Karuppu in the court premise. Intolerant to all the injustice happening inside the campus that is dominated by lawyer Baby Kannan (RJ Balaji), Karuppu appears in human form as lawyer Saravanan (Suriya). From then on the story picks up pace in the first half as Suriya and the writing elevates the scene.