Karuppu hits minor roadblock ahead of release

A source in the Tamilnadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors’ Association told DT Next, “The production company has unsettled dues as of Wednesday evening. They amount to Rs 10 crore. Also the location charges for EVP studios near Chennai haven’t been settled. Taking these into account, it is highly doubtful whether the film will release on Thursday.”

However, sources close to Dream Warrior Pictures played it down and replied, “These are issues that are easily resolvable. It is being escalated for no reason. As planned, Karuppu will hit the screens on Thursday.”