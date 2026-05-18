Karuppu crosses Rs 120 crore worldwide in 3 days

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya’s latest film Karuppu has collected Rs 120.75 crore worldwide within three days of its release, according to the latest box office update.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the film has reportedly earned around Rs 78 crore in India alone, emerging as a strong comeback for the actor.
Released on May 15, Karuppu has been receiving a positive response from audiences and continues to run successfully in theatres. Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film features music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
The film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, alongside Swasika, Indrans, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natarajan Subramaniam in key roles.
Centered around a court case and blended with themes of faith and belief, the film overcame several hurdles before release and has now gained widespread appreciation from fans. With the movie continuing to draw audiences, trade analysts expect the collections to rise further in the coming days.