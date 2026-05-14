Karuppu 9 am shows cancelled amid financial dispute

Producer S R Prabhu, in a post on X, said, “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone.”

AGS Cinemas also announced that the film’s release had been delayed due to unforeseen reasons. In a statement, the theatre chain said refunds for 9 am show bookings would be processed through the respective online booking platforms, while offline ticket refunds would be available at the respective box office counters. “Updated screening details will be announced shortly,” the statement added.