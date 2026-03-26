Karunas's look as 'Kasi Maayan' in Dhanush's 'Kara' released

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Climbing up… straight into the world of #Kara. Kasi Maayan. Next drop tomorrow at 11 AM. #FacesOfKara #KaraFromApril30 Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical." The makers also released the first look poster of the actor in the film on the occasion. Earlier on Wednesday, the makers had released the first look poster of actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bharathan in the film.

On Tuesday, the makers had disclosed that actress Mamitha Baiju, who played the female lead in the film, would be seen as Selli in the film. They also shared that director K S Ravikumar would be seen as Kandhasaami in 'Kara'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year.