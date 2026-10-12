Karunas, Vetri-starrer 'Raven' will be a crime thriller: Director Vetri Vel Selvakumar

Shooting for the film, which is being produced by Bonport Creative Solutions Private Limited, is currently progressing at a brisk pace. Sources close to the unit of the film have said that the film will also explore the depths of human relationships.

Speaking about the film, director V. Vetri Vel Selvakumar said, “‘Raven’ is a crime thriller. I am creating a story inspired by incidents that have taken place in the lives of people around us."

He went on to add, "In particular, this film is being made with the aim of presenting a story that is relevant to today’s society, drawing inspiration from incidents that have taken place over the past 30 years in Tamil Nadu and across the world. Rather than presenting these incidents merely as a collection of events, we have created a crime thriller that explores the deeper aspects of human relationships. This film is being made with the intention of presenting that truth in a compelling manner."