Karunaas, Nimisha Sajayan-starrer 'Enna Vilai' wins Best Screenplay Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

The honour has helped the film, which is being presented by Kalamaya Films Githesh V, build strong momentum ahead of its theatrical release.

For the unaware, Sajeev Pazhoor's 'Enna Vilai' is a socio-political family thriller that blends an emotionally engaging story with gripping moments and a rooted cinematic treatment.

The makers say that while the award is a proud milestone, the film is designed as a complete theatrical experience, crafted to connect with a wide range of audiences.