Karunaas completes shooting for Enna Vilai

CHENNAI: Enna Vilai is a socio-political thriller directed by Sajeev Pazhoor. The film is headlined by Karunaas and Nimisha Sajayan. The team has wrapped up the shooting, which has been extensively shot across 56 locations at Rameswaram, Chennai and Kochi in a span of three schedules.

Producer Githesh V, Kalamaya Films, says, “Actor Karunaas sir has delivered a tour-de-force performance, fully immersing himself in the character. Nimisha Sajayan has given a commendable performance. Her discipline and dedication are truly commendable. Director Sajeev Pazhoor’s craftsmanship is exceptional and this movie will get to see a natural movie making style with a powerful story.” The star cast include Y Gee Mahendran, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Mohan Ram, Kavithayala Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Mottai Rajendran, and others.

Sam CS is composing the music and Alby Antony is the cinematographer. Sreejith Sarang is the editor for Enna Vilai.