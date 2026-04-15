Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Naagzilla’ books new release date, to debut in cinemas in Feb 2027

In the caption, Kartik wrote, “I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags. #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla Kaand... Fun phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki SsSsinemas mein. 4 August 2026 ko”.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been laying low since his name popped up in the controversy surrounding him allegedly chatting with a minor girl on photo-sharing app Snapchat.

There were online claims suggesting that the actor allegedly texted a minor on Snapchat, but these accusations remain unverified and largely rooted in social media speculation. The narrative was traced to anonymous posts, and were largely driven by the social media buzz.