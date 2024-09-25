Kartik Aaryan shares new ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ poster locking Diwali release

MUMBAI:Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has booked Diwali for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a new poster from the film cementing its release date for Diwali.

He teased fans with the caption, “Darwaza Khulega… Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

The film will go head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's *Singham Again*, adding to the festive box office competition. This installment also features Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika, which ties back to the franchise’s roots.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues the horror-comedy legacy, following Aaryan's successful turn as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. This time, he stars alongside Triptii Dimri, with the cast also including Bollywood legends like Madhuri Dixit.

Aaryan recently celebrated the film's wrap-up with director Anees Bazmee and the crew, marking the end of production on a high note. Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, fans can look forward to the spooky fun this Diwali!