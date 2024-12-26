Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar team up for 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and director-producer Karan Johar's much-awaited collaboration is finally taking place. The film in question brings back Kartik to the rom-com genre and is titled, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'.

It will be helmed by the 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidwans and will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide in 2026.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kartik Aaryan and Namah Pictures in a collaborative post on Instagram shared an announcement teaser of their upcoming film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'.

The 34-second teaser features Kartik Aaryan's voiceover, where he humorously recounts his last three failed relationships, vowing to make the fourth one work. While sharing the teaser, Kartik wrote,

"Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma's boy poori karke he rehta hai!. Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI

Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri. The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEAMvWWt7gL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The release date and the name lead heroine have not yet been released. After success of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' the actor will be again joining hands with Namah Pictures and with Dharma Productions joining the table, the collaboration has just got bigger and better.

The film is garnering headlines for a number of reasons primarily being a reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar after the reports of their fallout emerged in 2022 when Dharma Production announced a recasting for its upcoming Dostana 2, which originally starred Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. Though neither of the two acknowledged a fight ever, rumours claimed otherwise.

Last year, in August, Karan revealed that he was collaborating with Kartik on some other project.

On being asked by the media about their working together, Karan said: "We gave one attempt and for various reasons, it didn't fructify and we have been in conversation to do something. Hopefully, this one will materialise. It's something we are very excited about."

Karan also heaped praises on Kartik.

"Kartik has given us films that resonate with the entire country and has given films that brought people back to the theatres."

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which was a massive success at the box office. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimrii in prominent roles.