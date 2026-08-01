Karthi's 'Sardar 2' Teaser: S J Suryah shows why he as Black Dagger is indeed the show stealer in this spy thriller

Prince Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the teaser of the film. It wrote, "The Hunt just got Bigger and Rules don’t apply anymore. #Sardar2Teaser arrives in style."

The teaser begins with an explosive action sequence in a flight that is in air. S J Suryah, then appears saying, "Silence, pin drop silence." He demands silence and then poses a puzzle, asking people if they can, to solve it.

"There are two spies. A father and a son. The father is a rugged person but a strong person. He is also very intelligent. The son is a cool guy. But he is tough. The show might be theirs but I am the show stealer. That is because I am their target," says S J Suryah even as viewers are treated to a series of action clips from the film.