Karthi's 'Sardar 2' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Sardar 2' is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 10.

Taking to its social media timelines to drop the update, production house Prince Pictures, which is producing the film, wrote, "Stillness before the Storm. #Sardar2 certified with U/A."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for various reasons. In fact, actor Karthi, while speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, had said that audiences who watched the film would not be able to ignore the point the film looked to make as it pertained to a stunning truth about their health and well being.