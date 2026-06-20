Karthi's next to be helmed by Ganesh Babu

CHENNAI: A major update we have for you exclusively is that actor Karthi and director Ganesh Babu of Dada and Karathey Babu fame will be directing Karthi in his next. Sources in tinseltown tell DT Next that the director has briefly narrated a story to Karthi, who seems to be impressed and has asked the filmmaker to develop the script.
"Karthi currently has Sardar 2 due for release and is shooting for Marshal by Tamizha of Taanakaaran fame and Karthi 30, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, directed by Kalyan Shankar and is being produced by Sithara Entertainments. Amid his busy schedule, Karthi has listened to Ganesh Babu's idea. This could potentially be Karthi 31," the source told us.
However the source added that it is too early to comment on anything else on the project. "The film will go on floors after the actor wraps up Kalyan Shankar's film. But the casting process or pre-production is yet to begin formally," the source informed.
Karthi-Ganesh Babu combination will go on to become one of the anticipated projects as Dada was a huge success and Karathey Babu glimpses with Ravi Mohan, who happens to be Karthi's best friend, have raised expectations. An official announcement of the project will be made in the coming months as the film would aim to start rolling either in the first week of December or by Pongal 2027.
Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar where he played Rameshwaran, a police inspector and MGR which released for the Pongal weekend this year.