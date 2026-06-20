Karthi's next to be helmed by Ganesh Babu

"Karthi currently has Sardar 2 due for release and is shooting for Marshal by Tamizha of Taanakaaran fame and Karthi 30, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, directed by Kalyan Shankar and is being produced by Sithara Entertainments. Amid his busy schedule, Karthi has listened to Ganesh Babu's idea. This could potentially be Karthi 31," the source told us.

However the source added that it is too early to comment on anything else on the project. "The film will go on floors after the actor wraps up Kalyan Shankar's film. But the casting process or pre-production is yet to begin formally," the source informed.