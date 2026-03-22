Karthi's 'Marshal' likely to hit screens for Deepavali this year

The director, who is also known to be a writer, while participating in an event was asked about his upcoming film 'Marshal'. Choosing to drop an update, Tamizh said, "This will be a film that happens in the year 1965. I have completed two schedules of shooting. We have shot for 48 days until now. We will resume shooting from the 15th again. We should be there for Deepavali."

Sources close to the unit say that the film is being made on a lavish scale. There are also rumours that the film is to be made in two parts. However, none of this has been officially confirmed.