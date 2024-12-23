Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya 44 title to be revealed tomorrow

CHENNAI: Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, actor Suriya wrapped up the shooting of the much-anticipated Suriya 44 in October. The makers are all set to reveal the title of the film on December 25 (Christmas) with a teaser. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. Apart from them, the film also stars Jayaram, Karunakaran and Joju George in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Stone Bench Films and Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment, Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music.

Shreyaas Krishna is handling the camera, while Shafique Mohamed Ali is taking care of the cuts of Suriya 44.

The first look of the film was unveiled on Suriya’s birthday, hinting that the story would be a gangster drama.

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, which opened to mixed reviews from the audience. He has Suriya 45 with RJ Balaji and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna in the pipeline.