Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Dorothy’ to hit theatres on September 25

The film's official trailer was unveiled on Friday evening and it offers a glimpse into a story about friendship, love, violence and the emotional conditioning that teaches men not to cry.

"Dorothy" stars Rishikanth, Sananth and Keerthy Suresh in key roles, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026, follows two friends, Karthi and Subbu, whose lives in rural Tamil Nadu are shaped by caste, violence, gangsters and patriarchy.