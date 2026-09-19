Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Dorothy’ to hit theatres on September 25

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil-language drama “Dorothy” will be released in cinemas across India on September 25, the makers have announced.
The film's official trailer was unveiled on Friday evening and it offers a glimpse into a story about friendship, love, violence and the emotional conditioning that teaches men not to cry.
"Dorothy" stars Rishikanth, Sananth and Keerthy Suresh in key roles, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.
The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026, follows two friends, Karthi and Subbu, whose lives in rural Tamil Nadu are shaped by caste, violence, gangsters and patriarchy.
The trailer opens with Karthi, a guilt-ridden truck driver, stepping out of his vehicle on an Indian highway and making a phone call that sets the story in motion.
The narrative then travels back to rural Tamil Nadu, where the lives of Karthi and Subbu take a turn after Dorothy enters their world.
“Dorothy” became the first Indian Tamil film to premiere at TIFF in a decade.
The movie is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Sikhya Entertainment in association with Dhammam Films.
Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain are the producers.