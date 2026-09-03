Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' OSTs to be presented as a musical concert before film's release

Music for the film has been scored by one of India's greatest composers, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja,

Interestingly, the makers are also looking to conduct a concert called the Dorothy concert in which the OSTs of the film will be presented by a live orchestra.

Talking to the media, director Karthik Subbaraj said, "When Ilaiyaraaja sir saw the first cut of the film, he said, 'Let us begin work (on the music of the film) from tomorrow morning at 8 am.' At that point itself, Raja sir had said, 'Even before the release of this film, let us release the OSTs of the film as an album.' He had left the decision to release the songs as we wished. However, he wanted the OSTs of the film to be released as an album."

Music for the film has been scored by one of India's greatest composers, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja,

Interestingly, the makers are also looking to conduct a concert called the Dorothy concert in which the OSTs of the film will be presented by a live orchestra.

Talking to the media, director Karthik Subbaraj said, "When Ilaiyaraaja sir saw the first cut of the film, he said, 'Let us begin work (on the music of the film) from tomorrow morning at 8 am.' At that point itself, Raja sir had said, 'Even before the release of this film, let us release the OSTs of the film as an album.' He had left the decision to release the songs as we wished. However, he wanted the OSTs of the film to be released as an album."