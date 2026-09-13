Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy gets standing ovation at TIFF

The premiere took place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre, with Subbaraj joined by Keerthy, Sananth and Rishikanth, as well as producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. Dorothy marks Subbaraj’s 10th directorial venture and is the first Tamil feature to premiere at TIFF in a decade.

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor has reflected on the world premiere of Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy at the Toronto International Film Festival, calling the film’s standing ovation a “deeply special” moment.

Taking to Instagram, Guneet shared pictures from the TIFF premiere and wrote, “Seeing Dorothy premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and receive a standing ovation was a deeply special moment for all of us.”