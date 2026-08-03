Karthik Subbaraj releases first look of Krishna's 25th film 'Murder in Town'

In the first-look poster that was released, Krishna appears as Police Officer N Athiyaman, carrying an intense yet contemplative expression that hints at the emotional burden of a challenging investigation.

Another image of the actor, dressed in civilian attire and walking through a meticulously designed crime scene, too has been released.

Scattered evidence, a blood-stained file, an abandoned police cap, surveillance equipment, a devastating explosion and the rugged terrain spotted in this image create an atmosphere of mystery, suggesting that 'Murder in Town' will be far more than just a conventional whodunit thriller.

Bindu Madhavi plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature a number of gifted actors such as Bala Saravanan, Vaibhav Murugesan, R. Pandiarajan, Chinni Jayanth, Kalaimamani Saravanan, ‘Padma Shri’ I.M. Vijayan, Krishnadayal, Gajaraj, Tharshika and Baby Nynika .