Karthik Subbaraj, Rana Daggubati-backed film titled ‘Neelira’

The film is produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s production house Stone Bench and Rana Daggubati’s banner Spirit Media, marking the first collaboration between the two production houses.

Neelira is directed by Sri Lankan Tamil filmmaker Somidharan and features Naveen Chandra and Vidhu in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 3.

The film is said to recount stories set during the Sri Lankan Civil War and is based on the memoirs of a war child. The tagline of the film reads “A Long Night”.