Karthik Subbaraj, Rana Daggubati-backed film titled ‘Neelira’

CHENNAI: The title of a new film jointly produced by Karthik Subbaraj and Rana Daggubati has been revealed as Neelira, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
The film is produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s production house Stone Bench and Rana Daggubati’s banner Spirit Media, marking the first collaboration between the two production houses.
Neelira is directed by Sri Lankan Tamil filmmaker Somidharan and features Naveen Chandra and Vidhu in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 3.
The film is said to recount stories set during the Sri Lankan Civil War and is based on the memoirs of a war child. The tagline of the film reads “A Long Night”.
Naveen Chandra, who earlier worked with Karthik Subbaraj in Jigarthanda Double X, plays the lead role. Vidhu, who appeared as Shetani in the film and as Michael in Subbaraj’s Retro, is also part of the project.
The cast also includes Roopa Koduvayur, Rohit D Kokate, Kayal Vincent, Swathy Krishnan, Tharmeega Manimaran and Sidhu Kumaresan.
Cinematography has been handled by Selvaratnam Pratheepan, while editing is by Radha Sridhar, who earlier worked on Hey Sinamika and Ammu. Music for the film has been composed by K.
The film is backed by Karthik Subbaraj and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam under the Stone Bench banner, with Rana Daggubati and Kalyan Subramanian serving as co-producers.
Spirit Media, founded by Rana Daggubati in 2005, has produced more than 70 films so far. Stone Bench was launched by Karthik Subbaraj in 2015 and has produced over 10 films. More details about the film are awaited.