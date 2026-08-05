Karthik Subbaraj on 'Dorothy': Wanted to explore caste, masculinity, compassion through deeply human characters

The film is set to release in theatres across India on September 25.

Karthik Subbaraj, writer-director, said in a statement, "Dorothy is a film I've carried with me for a long time. It comes from a world I know intimately, one where friendship becomes a refuge, where love survives in silence, and where tenderness exists even in the harshest of places.”

“Through this story, I wanted to explore identity, caste, masculinity, and compassion, not through spectacle, but through deeply human characters. While it's rooted in the culture and landscape of Tamil Nadu, I believe its emotions are universal. We're proud that its journey begins on a global stage like TIFF."