Karthik Subbaraj: 'Dorothy' is the most emotional story I have told so far!

He further said, "This story is based on lot of real incidents from the 90s and when I felt the need to tell this story out in the mainstream, there was just one question that was asked often to me by many.... On what belief you want to make this film? My answer was and is 'My belief on the AUDIENCE' (sic)."

"And yeah the day has come where we, the team of #Dorothy is eagerly ready to show the film to the audience, like how a kid shows its first painting to parents... and yeah...DOROTHY is all yours now.... Give a little space to her and she will touch your hearts for sure," he claimed.

"Please do watch our film in theatres and I promise it will be worth it," he said and added, "I request you to avoid listening or reading any spoilers before watching the film. It will be an experience worth experiencing. Also please do not give away any spoilers, post any clips of the film so that others also feel what you felt, in the same way."