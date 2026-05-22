Karthik Subbaraj: Background score of my film with Ilaiyaraaja will be released as a separate album!

The ace director then went on to say, "Though it has always been my lifetime dream to work with him, I never had the courage to go to him with my previous films. But with this one, after I finished the first cut, I felt I should show it to Raaja sir and strongly believed he would say yes. And he did!! He watched the film on a Saturday evening. He loved it and said we could start from the very next morning. From then on, the next 25 days became a blissful spiritual journey with the 'Raaga Devan'."

Stating that watching the legend create music was something surreal, Karthik Subbaraj said the experience was a "true blessing". He went on to recall that Ilaiyaraaja had said that apart from the songs, the background scores of this film should be released as a separate album before the film's release.

"And yes, we are releasing it soon, and I can't wait for you all to listen, feel, and melt with it," he wrote.