Karthi30 makers welcome music director Devi Sri Prasad on board the unit of the film

The announcement came on a day music director Devi Sri Prasad celebrated his birthday. The film, which is yet to be titled, is being tentatively referred to as #Karthi30.

Taking to its social media timelines to welcome Devi Sri Prasad, production house Sithara Entertainments said, "The Rockstar joins the ride. Welcome aboard @ThisIsDSP. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Music Director. Looking forward to creating madness together – Team #Karthi30."

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that shooting for the film is progressing at a brisk pace.