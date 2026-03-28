Karthi to join forces with Madonne Ashwin?

Actor Karthi Sivakumar, who is currently shooting for Marshal directed by Tamizh of Taanakaaran fame has been listening to various interesting ideas by new-gen filmmakers.
The latest director that is in contention to direct the actor is Madonne Ashwin. On Saturday, there were reports that the actor is all set to collaborate with director Maaveeran fame Madonne Ashwin for his next. Sources in Kodambakkam say that it is too early to talk about it. “Discussions would have happened but Ashwin and Karthi haven’t met yet to discuss a potential project and how to go about it,” they told DT Next.
The reports are also doing rounds that Suriya’s newly-launched Zhagaram studios might be interested in bankrolling the project. However, the project looked far-fetched. On the work front, Madonne last directed Maveeran, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan in 2023. Meanwhile, Karthi is working on the ambitious project of Marshal that is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The shoot has been progressing at a rapid pace across coastal towns of Tamil Nadu and is a period action drama. He also has Sardar 2 directed by PS Mithran in its post production stage.