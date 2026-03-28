Karthi to join forces with Madonne Ashwin?

The latest director that is in contention to direct the actor is Madonne Ashwin. On Saturday, there were reports that the actor is all set to collaborate with director Maaveeran fame Madonne Ashwin for his next. Sources in Kodambakkam say that it is too early to talk about it. “Discussions would have happened but Ashwin and Karthi haven’t met yet to discuss a potential project and how to go about it,” they told DT Next.