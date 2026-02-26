Karthi releases first single 'Uyire Uyire' from Selvaraghavan's 'Mental Manadhil'

Taking to his X timeline, Karthi wrote, "@selvaraghavan & @gvprakash so happy to release this single and looking forward to more magic from you guys. #UyireUyire #MentalManadhil @ParallelUniPic @saregamasouth."

The mellifluous number, which has been set to tune by G V Prakash, has lyrics by Selvaraghavan himself and has been rendered by Kapil Kapilan. The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as this is the third time that ace director Selvaraghavan and two-time National Award winning music director and actor G V Prakash are teaming up.

The music of both the films that the duo collaborated on earlier -- 'Aayirathil Oruvan' and 'Mayakkam Enna' -- went on to emerge as chartbusters. So, expectations are high from this film as well. Interestingly, G V Prakash, apart from scoring music for the film is also playing the lead in Selvaraghavan's direction for the first time.