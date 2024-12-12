Karthi, Prasanth Varma film to go on floors in second half of 2025

CHENNAI: Karthi is currently shooting for the sequel to his Sardar, helmed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures. He also awaits the release of his Nalan Kumarasamy directorial, Vaa Vaathiyaar, which will hit the screens in January.

The latest update we hear is that Karthi has given his nod to Prasanth Varma’s script. During Meiyazhagan’s promotions in Hyderabad, Karthi said that he has listened to a script from Prasanth. A source in the know told DT Next, “Now he has given the nod. This film will be in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. However, it is too early to comment on anything revolving around the film as the producers, cast and crew are yet to be finalised. The film will go on floors in the second half of 2025.” Prasanth Varma shot to fame after the release of his film, HanuMan.

Post Sardar 2, Karthi will begin shooting for the directorial venture of Taanakaran fame Tamizh, which will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.