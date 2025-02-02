Karthi on Nagarjuna: He has given me so much love that no matter how much I return, it won’t be enough

CHENNAI: Disclosing that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna had always showered him with so much of love Tamil actor Karthi has that the Telugu superstar, at one point, even had portions of speed breakers in his studio premises removed just to ensure that Karthi, who cycled everyday, had a smooth ride!

Karthi, who recently participated in an event organised by the unit of the Telugu film Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, spoke at length about Nagarjuna and the kind of love he has showered on him.

Karthi said, “Nagarjuna sir enjoys a cult status here after he did ‘Idhayathai Thirudathe’. We cannot talk like how he talks in a charming way.”

“I have gone to Telugu and worked with Nagarjuna sir. Shooting would happen only in their studio. From the moment I went there, how can I put this? The way I was embraced from the moment I went there was so touching,” Karthi said, pointing out that Nagarjuna would pay attention to even small things to ensure that he was comfortable.

“He would often ask, “Is Karthi happy?” and constantly keep checking on what I need,” the Tamil actor said and recalled an instance when he did the film Thoza with Nagarjuna.

“I would ride a bicyle everyday during my lunch breaks. There would be a lot of speed breakers inside the premises (of the studio). Nagarjuna sir must have thought, ‘There are a lot of speedbreakers and that must be inconveniencing him while riding a bicycle.’ The next day when I took out my bicycle to go on my customary ride, I found portions removed in the speed breakers. When I enquired, the people there said that it was Nagarjuna sir who had asked them to remove a part of the speedbreakers to stop my bicycle ride from being bumpy. It was done for my sake,” Karthi said.

“I don’t even know when he noticed this. Nagarjuna is called King there. He doesn’t let anything affect him and is affectionate to everybody around him. He literally showers you with love,” Karthi said.

“I think it is going to be 10 years with him. But even to this day, he knows what my next film is. He will say, “I need to watch that film.” If he likes my film, I don’t even have to ask him, he will immediately tweet about it. He has given me so much of love, no matter how much love I return, it won’t be enough Chay,” he told Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya.



