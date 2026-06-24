Karthi, Malavika Mohanan-starrer 'Sardar 2' to hit screens on September 10

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, PS Mithran wrote, "Sky-shattering update. #Sardar2 in cinemas from Sep 10th, 2026, WORLDWIDE. Agent @Karthi_Offl arrives. Get ready for the mission of a lifetime. #OnceAspyAlwaysAspy #SardarFromSep10."

For the unware, the unit of the film had wrapped up its shooting in Bangkok in June last year.

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who shared a picture from the sets of the film in Bangkok on her Instagram stories, had in May last year, disclosed during a question and answer session with fans that she would be wrapping up 'Sardar 2' in June, 2025.