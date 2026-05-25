Karthi - Kalyan Shankar film's shoot progressing at brisk pace, say makers

One of south cinema’s most loved and versatile stars Karthi has teamed up with well known production house Sithara Entertainments, headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, for an exciting bilingual Tamil-Telugu film.

The film, which is being directed by talented director Kalyan Shankar, has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead. The film, tentatively titled #Karthi30, was launched with a grand pooja ceremony recently.