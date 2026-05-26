Karthi: I live and strive to win your hearts and make you proud

Taking to his X timeline to share the note of gratitude, Karthi wrote, "How do I thank my brothers and sisters who continue to shower me with so much love and blessings? I live and strive to win your hearts and make you proud. Thank you once again for overwhelming me with your kindness and affection."

He also thanked the media for their support on the occasion. He wrote, "My sincere thanks to my colleagues and respected friends from the media for all your wishes and support. Forever grateful!