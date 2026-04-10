Karnataka HC: Ranveer Singh agrees to revise apology affidavit in 'Kantara' mimicry case

The statement came after the complainant argued that the actor’s affidavit did not show genuine remorse.

The court was hearing Singh’s petition seeking to quash an FIR registered against him over the incident, which took place during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa last year.

During the event, Singh allegedly mimicked a role played by actor Rishab Shetty in the film and reportedly referred to a deity as a “female ghost,” which led to objections.