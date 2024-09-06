Kareena reveals what rescued her from ‘shooting in every weather’

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that a “hot bag” rescued her from shooting in “every weather.”

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared three photographs from the sets of her upcoming film “The Buckingham Murders.”

The first image has Kareena wearing a thick bomber jacket with her arms wrapped around. The second is a monochrome photograph, where she is seen smiling dressed in a sweater and pants. The last picture has the actress holding on to a hot bag.

“Shooting in every weather. PS: Hot bag to the rescue, hahaha. #7daystogo #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on September 13,” she wrote.

“The Buckingham Murders” is helmed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. The film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

The upcoming film follows the character Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who has recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films, the film is set to bow in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Kareena also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline which marks her return to the ‘Singham’ franchise. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty, and will release on November 1.

This is Kareena’s fourth collaboration with Ektaa R. Kapoor after “Veere Di Wedding”, “Crew”, and “Udta Punjab”.

The film also garnered tremendous appreciation at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival, with people speaking highly of the film.

“The Buckingham Murders” is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.