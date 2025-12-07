Kareena Kapoor provides an insight into her parenting philosophy: 'Character is forever'

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor, who is also a doting mother to her two boys - Taimur and Jeh, used social media to provide the netizens a glimpse into her parenting philosophy.

Kareena not just wants her kids to be the smartest in the room, but she also wants them to be the kindest.

Bebo wished for her boys to be able to love those who seem a little different, because she feels that, at the end, every professional achievement in life fades, but it is only one's character that stands the test of time.

Kareena took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and re-shared a post that read, "I don't just want my kids to be smart. I want them to be kind. To love people who are different. To use their voices even when they shake. To live with faith even when the world makes fun of it. Because grades fade, jobs change, trophies collect dust - but character? That's forever (sic)."

Sharing the post on social media, Kareena wrote, "Happy Sunday Dosts", along with a red heart, rainbow, and star emoji.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. The couple was blessed with their first son, Taimur, in 2016, followed by another boy, Jeh, in 2021.

Work-wise, Kareena is currently occupied with Meghna Gulzar's forthcoming crime drama, "Daayra".

Backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the much-awaited flick will also see Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role.

On December 4, Kareena dropped a photo on social media, revealing that Meghna Gulzar has been taking her on a special journey from Khalapur to Bhiwandi to Virar.

A source close to the project revealed, “Kareena has been shooting extensively for Daayra, travelling across interiors with Meghna."

"It’s been a very hectic shoot for the team, moving from one location to another, but the energy on set has been incredible. It takes long hours to travel to far flung places of Mumbai, but Kareena is enjoying every ride as she is getting to see the real Mumbai," the source added.