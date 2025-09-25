Kareena Kapoor begins shooting for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor on Thursday started shooting for "Daayra", her upcoming movie with acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar.

The film, in which she stars opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the 68th feature project of her career.

Sharing a montage of videos from the set featuring herself, Gulzar and Sukumaran, Kapoor wrote on Instagram: “Day 1, 68th film. ‘Daayra’ with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi… Send love and blessings.”

Gulzar, the director of critical hits such as "Talvar", "Raazi", "Chhapaak" and "Sam Bahadur", also shared the news on her Instagram page.

"A journey of blurred and crossed lines… We begin," she wrote.

"Daayra" is billed as a crime-drama thriller that explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice. It taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today, as per the official logline.

Kareena was last seen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the 2024 comedy "Crew" as well as Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" opposite Ajay Devgn.

Sukumaran directed and starred in 2025's "L2: Empuraan" and also appeared in "Sarzameen" alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.