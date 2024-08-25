Kareena gives boss lady vibes in new poster of 'The Buckingham Murders'

MUMBAI: After creating buzz with the teaser release, the makers of 'The Buckingham Murders' unveiled a new poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan. T

aking to Instagram, director Hansal Mehta treated fans with a new poster. In the poster, Kareena exuded boss lady vibes in a black ensemble.

She wore a formal shirt, matching blazer and pants while walking down a corridor. Sharing the post, he wrote, "DS Bhamra is on her way to unfold the secrets of #TheBuckinghamMurders." Recently, makers unveiled the intriguing teaser.

The teaser opens with a scene of a child walking in a park while a voiceover inquires about joining date of a new detective. Then, Kareena appears on screen and is seen interrogating a suspect about the murder. She looks intense.

Kareena Kapoor plays a grieving mother who is on a mission to solve the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. Sharing the teaser, she wrote, "Meet Detective Sergeant Jasmeet Bhamra! Watch as she unveils hidden truths.#TheBuckinghamMurdersTeaser Out Now."

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer. According to Variety, a US-based media house, the film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect. In an interview with Variety earlier, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'

She said, "I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that." The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.