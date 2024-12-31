Karavali teaser centres on a chair, symbol of prestige

CHENNAI: Featuring Prajwal Devaraj in the lead role and directed by Gurudutt Gaaniga, Karavali teaser was released recently. The video revolves around a chair, which is viewed as a symbol of prestige.

The teaser opens with a dialogue, “It’s not just a chair, it’s a symbol of prestige.” Delivered in actor Mitra’s voice, the teaser emphasises that, “Those who dare to claim this chair of prestige won’t be spared.” The visuals and dialogues were intense.

Centred on Kambala, which is a traditional buffalo race, Karavali also stars Sampada, Ramesh Indira and Mitra. The film has already revealed three looks of Prajwal Devaraj, including Yakshagana, Kambala and Mahishasura-inspired avatars.

Backed by Gurudatha Ganiga Films, Sachin Basrur is scoring the music. Abhimanyu Sadanandan is handling the camera and Praveen Kal is taking care of cuts for this Kannada film.