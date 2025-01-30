Karathey Babu will explore the human side of politicians: Ganesh K Babu

CHENNAI: The title teaser of Ravi Mohan's Karathey Babu is the talk of the town. With 3.6 million views so far, the audience have appreciated the effort that has gone behind the making as well as some stellar performances from Ravi Mohan, Nasser, KS Ravikumar, Shakthi P Vasu, and Kavithalaya Krishnan among others.

"It is the subtle nuances of these characters that we have worked on when it came to their roles. For instance, Kavithalaya Krishnan sir plays a politician who has travelled with the Chief Minister for quite a few years. Also, though you see Shakthi P Vasu, quietly seated behind the opposition head and is seen observing him, Karathey Babu will be his biggest comeback. He plays a powerful role in the movie,'" Ganesh K Babu told DT Next.

While there has been a lot of discussion among netizens and the audience that Karathey Babu could be a political satire that is a take on modern day politics of Tamil Nadu, Ganesh clarified, "No. The movie will explore the human side of politicians. Their ideologies and their activities may not be the same. But they have a human side as well. We see them through the window of social media and are quick to judge them. Don't we? But they have a family and there are things that happen in their lives which none of us know about. The movie is about that. It is an emotional political thriller."

Ganesh K Babu further opened up saying that coming from a political family gave him more insights to how he can go about the script. "We have not valued their emotions from close quarters.

I grew up in a family of politicians and have seen them going through a lot of emotions, beyond their profession. There is a lot of negativity when it comes to discussing politicians on social media, which is my personal opinion. Here in the story, the profession of both the protagonist and the antagonist is politics. We have not touched upon the ideologies. I am just looking to break that negative stereotype around them," he added.

Produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the shoot of the film is progressing at a rapid pace near Chennai. The movie also stars Subramaniam Siva, Pradeep Antony, Raja Rani Pandiyan, and Sam Anderson among others. Sam CS has composed the music while Ezhil Arasu is operating the camera.